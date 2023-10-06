Pest attack worries Aman farmers in Habiganj

Pests named ‘Majra poka’ attacked the standing Aman paddy fields in Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj district, triggering worries among the farmers. They can’t stop the outbreak even by using various pesticides of different companies, alleged a number of locals.

An official at the upazila agriculture office said transplanted Aman (T Aman) has been cultivatrd on about 12,200 hectraes in the area and the farmers were expecting a good yield this season. But, farmers said T Aman paddy fields at villages Bohora, Adaoir, Andiura, Noapara and Jogodishpur in the Madhabpur poura area and Khorki, Halopara, Bulla, Rampur, Alakpur, Mithapukur, Bejura villages in Noapara union have been under pest attack. Most of the paddy leaves on the affected lands have turned yellowish. Some plants fell on ground, sources said.

But the farmers are not getting the desired results even after using some liquid pesticides of different companies, they alleged.

Farmer Nanu Mia of Alakpur said that he had cultivated Bridhan 33 on his 5 bighas of land while a good number of farmers like him reported the pest attack on their crops.

An official at the DAE admitted the pest attack in Madhabpur upazila and said the field officials visited the affected lands and gave advice to spray pesticides.