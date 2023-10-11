Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate

Another bad news for Bangladesh after suffering a huge defeat against England as they were fined five percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the matter with a press release after the match.

The Shakib Al Hasan-led side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to minimum over-rate offenses, players are fined five percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

There was no need for a formal hearing as Shakib pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed fine.

The fine was imposed by the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees Javagal Srinath. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Paul Wilson, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Kumar Dharmasena leveled the charge.

In that match, Bangladesh lost to England by 137 runs in Dharamsala. Their next game will take place against New Zealand in Chennai.