Two die as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj

Sunamganj Correspondent : Two persons, including a schoolgirl, were killed and four others injured when a passenger bus ran over a CSG-operated auto-rickshaw at Shantiganj upazila in Sunamganj district on Thursday morning.

The accident took place in Patharia Bazar under Patharia union of the upazila around 8 am.

The deceased were Tausia, 13, daughter of Sabuj Mia, hailed from Sharifpur village under Derai upazila, a sixth-grader of Patharia Surma High School, and Imran Hossain, 20, of Pagla Hossainpur village.

According to locals, a Derai-bound passenger bus of Sakin Paribahan from Dhaka ran over a CNG-operated auto-rickshaw headed for Sunamganj from the front in that area. The two passengers of the auto-rickshaw died on the spot.

Later, the injured were rescued and sent to the hospital.

Shantiganj Police Station officer-in-charge Khaled Chowdhury confirmed it.