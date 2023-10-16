Global Covid-19 cases now close to 697 million

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases is gradually nearing 697 million.

According to the latest global data, the total Covid-19 case count is 696,615,028, while the death toll reached 6,926,166 this morning.

The US has reported 108,926,862 Covid-19 cases so far, while 1,178,851 people have died from the virus in the country — both highest counts globally, UNB reports.

India logged 27 new Covid-19 cases while the active cases were recorded at 340, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday. The country’s death toll has been recorded at 5,32,037,

France and Germany have registered 40,138,560 and 38,514,765 Covid-19 cases so far, occupying the third and fourth positions in the world number-wise, and 167,642 and 176,314 people have died in the European countries, as per Worldometer.

Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 5 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the new numbers, the country’s total Covid-19 caseload rose to 2,045,843, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,477 as no new fatalities were reported during this period.

The daily Covid-19 test positivity rate stood at 0.98 percent as 509 samples were tested in Bangladesh.