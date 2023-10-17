All-new Hyundai TUCSON priced at Tk53.5 lakh

Fair Technology, the authorised manufacturer and distributor of Hyundai is now ready to offer the all-new Hyundai’s TUCSON – Made in Bangladesh.

Director and CEO of Fair Technology Mutassim Daiaan, in a press conference on Monday, announced that the price of the new Tucson would be Taka 53.5 lakh, said a press release.

Mutassim Daiaan said that they are reducing the price of TUCSON by more than Tk10 lakh.

The SUV now comes with an enhanced package, offering a 1.6-litre turbo engine, an impressive 5-year warranty/100,000 km, and 10 free services within the same period. Additionally, buyers can avail themselves of an assured buyback facility of up to 70 percent within three years or 40 thousand kilometers.

Fair Group Head of Communication Hasnain Khurshed, Head of Marketing J M Taslim Kabir, Fair Technology Head of Sales Abu Naser Mahmud, Manager-Sales Operations Ataur Rahman, and Product Manager Rubaiat Uddin were present at the press conference.

Mutassim Daiaan also added that the Hyundai Tucson, which is extremely popular in the global market, has already won the trust of Bangladeshi customers. Fair Technology is hopeful that customer demand will increase further due to price reduction and increased warranty and free service facilities.

Adorned with exterior design such as the 3D parametric jewel pattern radiator grille with hidden daytime running light, multi-focal LED head lamp, 19’’ diamond cut alloy wheels, and aero dynamic shape.

Tucson’s 1.6-liter Turbo Engine 4WD has a power output of 180 PS/5500 RPM, which gives great performance while driving.

Tucson is configured with premium features like panoramic sunroof, leather seats, driver memory & power seats, 10.25-inch infotainment system, Bose sound system, wireless charger, and drive mode select.

Considering safety parameters, Tucson is configured with 6 air bags, 360 view camera, parking distance warning-forward & reverse and blind spot view monitor with warning system. In addition, for higher braking performance, it has antilock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control, downhill brake control, hill stability assist, and trailer stability assist.

To further advance the automobile sector of Bangladesh, Fair Technology of Fair Group has established Hyundai Manufacturing Plant at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech Park, Kaliakoir, Gazipur. With seven showrooms and three service centers positioned in Dhaka and Chittagong, Fair Technology is providing world-class after-sales service to the buyers of various models of Hyundai cars, which is in the process of expanding many more.