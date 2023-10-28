BNP will get no benefit threatening AL: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her firm conviction that BNP can’t reap any benefit giving threat of movement to Awami League.

“BNP threatens to stage various types of movement. . .there is no benefit in showing all those threat of movements and fears to AL,” she said while addressing a grand rally at KEPZ field in Anwara organised on inauguration of country’s first ever underwater tunnel named ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel’.

Chattogram North and South district units of AL organised the rally.

Sheikh Hasina, also the president of ruling AL, said she wants to make it clear that AL was elected by the people’s vote, formed the government and attained the status of a developing nation for Bangladesh.

“But, Khaleda Zia rigged vote on February 15 and seized power, prompting people of Bangladesh to raise movement and the countrymen ousted her,” she said, adding “they should remember it. They steal votes, they steal people’s money.”

Mentioning that the BNP-Jamaat means murderers, killers and they believe in terrorism and militancy, she said, “AL believes in peace. AL believes in development.”

Bangladesh is moving forward today because Awami League is in power, she said, adding that “No one can hold back this Bangladesh. This is the reality.”

Sheikh Hasina at the rally ground also formally inaugurated the country’s first ever much-anticipated nearly 3.315km underwater expressway “Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel”.

It is first of its kind in South Asia, constructed beneath the River Karnaphuli connecting the city’s Patenga with Anwara upazila.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a goodwill message on this occasion. The message was read out by Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, and later he handed it over to the premier.

The premier also released a special commemorative postage stamp and first day cover along with special canceller, marking the inauguration of the tunnel.

She also unveiled commemorative note of Tk 50 to mark the occasion.

At the outset of the function, a video documentary on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel was screened.

The 9.39 km-long tunnel, including approach road, built at a cost of Tk 10,689 crore will be opened to vehicles from 6:00am on Monday.

The tunnel’s two tubes are spaced approximately 12 meters apart. Both tubes feature two lanes for traffic, and a 5.35-kilometre connecting road is situated at each end of the tunnel, with an additional 727-metre-long over-bridge at the Anwara end.

In terms of connecting two regions of the country, the tunnel is the second “dream scheme” in road transport sector after the Padma Bridge. The tunnel has been built following the “one city two towns” model like Shanghai in China.

Bridge Division Secretary Monjur Hossain conducted the formal inaugural ceremony of the tunnel.

The prime minister at the rally ground also inaugurated 11 projects that are completed and laid foundation stones of six development projects in Chattogram.