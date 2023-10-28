Bangladesh suffer humiliating defeat against Netherlands

Bangladesh have suffered a humiliating defeat by 87 runs to the Netherlands in the 28th game of the World Cup in Kolkata in consequence of dismal batting display.

Another careless effort bundled Bangladesh out for 142 runs in pursuit of Netherlands’ 230-run target. They succumbed to a fifth successive defeat in six matches.

Dutch pacer Paul van Meekeren starred with four wickets for 23 runs, while Bas de Leede scalped two to help the Dutch register their second win of the tournament.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored the highest 35 runs, and Mahmudullah Riyad, who scored a 41-ball 20, failed to follow up his century in a losing cause in the previous match with anything of substance in their Dutch loss.

Earlier, Bangladesh restricted the Netherlands to 229 runs holding them down with their tight bowling spells after being asked to bowl.

Opting to bat, the Netherlands went under pressure losing two wickets on four runs in 2.2 overs. Wesley Barresi (41) and Colin Ackermann (15) then made a 59-run stand to recover from the early collapse.

However, Bangladesh did not let them go so easily as they again took two wickets in quick succession on 63 runs.

The Dutch batters tried to build another recovery partnership of 44 runs between skipper Scott Edwards and all-rounder Bas de Leede (17) but the latter was sent back by Taskin Ahmed.

Edwards then deepened the innings from ball to ball and completed his 15th ODI fifties while building a 78-run stand with Sybrand Engelbrecht (35). Edwards, who survived twice owing to catch-drop, departed for 68.

Later, Logan van Beek played a cameo of 23 from 16 balls to provide the team to cross the 200 mark.

Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan picked up two wickets each while skipper Shakib Al Hasan got one.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.