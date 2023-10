A running bus has been set on fire in front of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital on Sunday when the main opposition BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami are observing their dawn-to-dusk hartal.

Witnesses said a bus belonging to ‘Shikor Paribahan’ was set on fire at the South Gate of Baitul Mukarram around 8:45am.

Being informed, fire-fighters rushed in and put the blaze under control.

However, no one was injured.