Man sentenced to death in Habiganj murder case

Habiganj Correspondent : A court in Habiganj on Monday sentenced a man to death in a case filed over killing another man at Ajmiriganj upazila in the district on 2011.

Habiganj Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Md Azizul Haque handed down the verdict on Monday afternoon.

The convict is Lokuz Mia, 37, a resident of Shibpasha union in the upazila.

The remaining 24 accused in the case were acquitted. Five other defendants died during the trial.

The convict was also fined Tk 5 lakh in addition, and the money was ordered to be paid from his movable and immovable property to the deceased’s family, said Saleh Uddin Ahmed, public prosecutor (PP) of the court.

According to the case statement, there was longstanding land dispute between one Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury, a resident of the Shibpasha village and Abir Hossain, a resident of the same village. A case in this regard was ongoing in court.

On November 15, 2011, Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury went to work on the disputed land. At that time, Abir along with Lokuz Mia and his men stopped Mujibur Rahman which led to a fight between them.

At that time, Abu Saleh, 35, brother-in-law of Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury, came to the rescue of his brother-in-law and died on the spot after being hit by a sharp weapon.

Mojibur Rahman Chowdhury filed a case with Ajmeriganj Police Station against 30 people. After investigating the case, the police filed a charge sheet against them in the court.

State lawyer Saleh Uddin Ahmed said 12 witnesses were examined during the trial.