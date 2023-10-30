Niko graft: Two foreign witnesses appear in court

Two foreigners appeared before a court in Dhaka on Monday to testify against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and seven others in the Niko graft case.

The foreign officials are Kelvin Duggan and Lloyd Schoepp of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

They are giving their statement before Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-9 Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman.

Earlier, the same court asked the foreigners to appear on October 30 to testify.

The seven other accused in the case are Kamal Uddin Siddiqui, Khandaker Shahidul Islam, CM Eusuf Hossain, Mir Moinul Huque, Gias Uddin Al Mamun, Selim Bhuiyan, and Kashem Sharif.

The anti-graft body filed the case against five including Begum Khaleda Zia with Tejgaon police station on December 9, 2007, for abusing power in signing a deal with Canadian company Niko for exploring and extracting gas.

The ACC on May 5, 2008, submitted the charge-sheet against 11 people including Khaleda Zia. The ACC accused them of causing the incurring a loss of more than Tk 13,000 crore to state exchequer by signing that deal.

As three accused — Barrister Moudud Ahmed, AKM Mosharraf Hossain, and Md Shafiur Rahman died of natural causes, they were discharged from the case, leaving the eight other accused to face the justice.