Sri Lanka bowled out for 241 facing sudden collapse

Sri Lanka have been bowled out for 241 runs against Afghanistan in the 30th game of the World Cup in Pune after facing a sudden collapse.

Afghanistan took all of the wickets three balls before ending the full 50 overs and pulled them down to the mediocre total at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.

Being asked to bat, Sri Lanka got a good start with the bat of Pathum Nissanka (46) and Kusal Mendis (39) as they made a 62-run stand between them after losing their first wicket on 22.

Nissanka offered his wicket being caught behind when Sri Lanka were on 82 but they were moving forward nicely till the 28th over. At that stage, they lost the third wicket for 134.

Sri Lanka then kept losing wickets at regular intervals which pushed them to a sudden collapse. They went from 134/2 to 241/10 losing the last eight wickets within 107 runs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi was the pick of the Afghan bowlers as took four wickets conceding just 34 runs in 10 overs. Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked up two wickets while each of Azmatullah Omarzai and Rashid Khan got one.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(wk/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.