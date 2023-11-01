SUST student found dead in Sylhet

A student of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) was found dead at Salutikor area under Gowainghat upazila in Sylhet district early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Rakibul Hasan Sifat, a third year student of the Chemistry Department of the university.

Md Khalique, sub-inspector of Gowainghat Police Station, said being informed by locals police recovered the body of Sifat from the area around 4.30 am.

The body had several injury marks on his head and police suspected that Sifat might have been killed in a road accident while going to his destination by a motorbike, he said.

Prof. Dr Quamruzzaman Chowdhury, said police sent the body to Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital and legal action would be taken in this regard.