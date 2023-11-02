Some 120 million voters in next general election of Bangladesh

The Election Commission (EC) has finalised the voters’ list ahead of the 12th national parliamentary election.

AKM Humayun Kabir, director general of EC’s National Identity Registration Wing, unveiled the new voters’ list at Nirbachan Bhaban at Agargaon in the capital on Thursday afternoon.

The director general told journalists that according to the final voter list, the country’s total voters are 11,96,91,633. Of them, 6,07,71,579 are male voters while 5,89,19,202 are female voters and 852 are transgenders.

He said the number may rise if the EC accords fresh permission to make new voters.

On March 2 last, the country’s total voters were 11,91,51,440. Then the EC gave scope of being voters till September 14 ahead of the parliamentary elections. Subsequently, a total of 5,40,193 new voters were included in the voters’ list.

The number of voters during the 11th national parliamentary election were 10,42,38,677. If the number is taken into account, the number of voters in the country has increased by 1,54,52,956 in last five years.