Sunamganj Jubo Dal leader held over policeman’s death during BNP’s Dhaka rally

Sunamganj Correspondent : The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested another suspect in the killing of Amirul Haque Parvez, a police constable, during the violent clashes stemming from the BNP’s antigovernment rally in Dhaka on Oct 28.

The arrestee, Ansar Uddin, is the president of Jubo Dal’s Sunamganj wing, according to the RAB.

He was arrested in Sylhet on Friday, according to ANM Imran Khan, assistant director of RAB’s Legal and Media Wing.

Sub-Inspector Masuk Miah of the Detective Branch’s Mirpur division filed a case with Paltan Police Station against 164 people, including BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, over the death of Parvez, who was beaten to death on Oct 28.

Police arrested Shamim Reza, the convenor of the Swechchha Sebak Dal’s Palashbari unit in Gaibandha, and Sultan over their ‘direct involvement’ in the killing of Parvez a day after the incident. The law enforcers were granted seven days to question them in custody.

Another man, Shahidullah Musulli from Barguna Sadar Upazila’s Purirkhal, was also arrested and remanded for two days in connection with constable Parvez’s death.

According to the case dossier, police personnel were on duty on Paltan’s Culvert Road during the BNP’s rally. Thousands of leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliate organisations carried out an attack on law enforcers around 2:45 pm, leaving several police officers, including Parvez, injured.

Parvez was attempting to enter the DR Tower to protect himself when the BNP loyalists attacked him, the case states. Police opened fire to disperse the attackers and rushed Parvez to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where a doctor declared him dead.

Several videos depicting attacks on the police have since gone viral on social media.

Later in the evening, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan visited Dhaka Medical College Hospital and said that a Chhatra Dal leader had been involved in the fatal attack on Parvez. The minister added that there was photographic evidence to establish the opposition group’s links.