PM Sheikh Hasina opens construction work of MRT Line-5

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday inaugurated the construction work of 20-km MRT Line-5 (Northern route) from Hemayetpur to Bhatara via Gabtoli, Mirpur-10, Gulshan.

Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated the second phase of the much-desired metro rail service from Agargaon to Motijheel at 2.30pm from the Agargaon station.

Then, she took the metro to Motijheel for another inaugural programme at the Motijheel station. She, later, inaugurated the construction work of MRT Line-5 (Northern route) around 3pm, said Managing Director of DMTCL MAN Siddique.

The project for Tk 41,239 crore will be completed in 2028.

Commuters will be able to take service from Uttara to Motijheel on Sunday (November 5), he added.

On December 28, the Prime Minister inaugurated the first phase of the first ever metro rail from Uttara to Agargaon.