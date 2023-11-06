Unimart launches flagship outlet in Sylhet

Unimart, a premium superstore and subsidiary of the United Group, has launched its flagship outlet at Ambarkhana Point in Sylhet.

The outlet was inaugurated on Saturday (4 November) with the presence of Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, United Group Chairman and Managing Director Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, Unimart Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Murtaza Zaman, and other distinguished guests from Sylhet, reads a press release.

This marks Unimart’s first venture outside Dhaka.

The outlet will feature a comprehensive selection of the group’s renowned brands, including Unimart, Chef’s Table, Crisp, Indulge, and the Wellbeing pharmacy chain – all conveniently housed under one roof.

Encompassing an expansive area of nearly 1 lakh square feet in the heart of Sylhet, this all-in-one outlet ensures a diverse range of products and a commitment to top-notch quality.

The new outlet showcases a blend of local and imported products, while also hosting a selection of premium lifestyle brands.

For culinary enthusiasts, a dedicated chef’s table offers a delightful array of local and internationally acclaimed food brands, all conveniently available under one roof.

Additionally, the Unimart outlet boasts a separate kids zone, providing entertainment for the little ones.