What food to enjoy during Diwali as per your Doshas?

Every festival has its own charm, the easiest way to enjoy and maintain well being during festivals is to follow the Seasonal Regimen. The festival of Diwali falls in the transitional period where we can see can see a corresponding change in our body as well – the body strength is gradually increasing.

One should eat wisely to kindle the digestion and encourage tissue development:

Consume boiled water as per individual requirement. Coriander seeds or Cumin seeds can also be used to flavor the water.Consume sweets in the early part of the meal (to balance the Vata), to be followed by sour and salt items (to stimulate proper Pitta), backed up by foods with pungent, bitter and astringent tastes (to subdue Kapha).Overdoing anything is never any good, so maintain a balance in food proportions eating heavy foods in less quantity and light foods in more quantity with suitable appetizers in between to balance the two.Grain: Wheat, Rice and Barley – Rice should be of the white variety as brown rice, etc is not suitableBarley: Items made up of barley (dosa, soup etc) are very useful for individuals having diabetic or sugar issues. Lentils: Green gram is ideal. Tuvardal can be used sparingly. One must cut down on Channa, Rajma, Urad, etcSuggested vegetables: Parwal / Pointed gourd, Bottle gourd, Bitter gourd and Ash gourd – all of which are strongly recommended to be included in your diet as they are sweet and light on your digestive system.One can have small amount of Bitters like Bitter gourd, Methi, etc. Avoid raw foods.Vegetables like Yam (suran), Young radish can be had. Carrot, beetroot – in moderate quantities.Heavy to digest vegetables like Potatoes should be cut down.Gas producing vegetables like Broccoli, Cauliflower& Cabbage should be reduced – and should be cooked well with ghee.Avoid non-veg.After a meal chew a small piece of ginger with rock salt which helps to avoid acid reflux.Ensure that one has well cooked but light foodsDrink Buttermilk flavoured and made with crushed ginger, cumin and rock salt – it will improve the gut health.