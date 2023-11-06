British-Bangladeshi youths urged to conduct research on 1972 Bangladesh Constitution

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem has called upon the new generation of British Bangladeshi diaspora to carry out research on the Bangladesh Constitution of 1972 presented by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“British-Bangladeshis can use the Bangabandhu Library at the Bangladesh mission in London which has many books needed for research on the subject,” she said.

The high commissioner made the remarks at special discussion titled ‘Bangladesh High Commission’s Commitment to the Constitution: Service to the Diaspora’ held at the Bangladesh High Commission in London on Saturday, marking the ‘National Constitution Day 2023’, according to a press release of Bangladesh mission in London received here yesterday.

Expressing special gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for declaring November 4 as National Constitution Day, Tasneem said it will help future generations to know more about the Constitution of 1972.

“Within 11 months of the final victory through the great Liberation War on 16 December 1971, the Father of the Nation presented the Constitution of Bangladesh based on his four basic ideals. This constitution is one of the best written constitutions in the world,” she said.

One of the organizers of Bangladesh’s Liberation War Sultan Mahmud Sharif and valiant freedom fighter Dewan Gaus Sultan spoke at the event as special guests.

Onset the programme, messages of the President and the Prime Minister on the occasion of the day were read out. Eminent members of the British-Bangladeshi community and officers and staff of the high commission were present at the function.