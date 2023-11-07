Australia vs Afghanistan match prediction – Who will win?

Afghanistan (AFG) and Australia (AUS) will square off in the 39th match of the ongoing ODI World Cup. The match will be contested at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, November 7.

Afghanistan are coming off three consecutive wins, beating Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Netherlands and are currently standing sixth in the ODI World Cup points table. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side will eye for a win in their upcoming clash to push for a semi-final qualification, CricTracker reports.

Australia, on the other hand, made a dismal start in the ongoing tournament, suffering defeats in their first two games. However, the Pat Cummins-led side staged a stunning comeback, winning five games in a row to stake a claim in the top half of the table. A win in the upcoming game will help them secure their spot in the semi-final of the competition.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is expected to be a batter’s paradise. A high-scoring encounter can be expected at the venue and since the surface is batting friendly, the toss-winning captain is most likely to opt to bat first.

AUS vs AFG Probable Playing XI

Afghanistan (AFG):

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia (AUS):

Travis Head, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

AUS vs AFG Probable Best Performers-

Probable Best Batter:

David Warner (Australia)

David Warner could be the best batter in the clash between Australia and Afghanistan. He is the five-time champions’ leading run-scorer in the tournament with 428 runs at an average of 61.14 and strike rate of 111.74, including two centuries.

Probable Best Bowler:

Adam Zampa (Australia)

Adam Zampa is currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing ODI World Cup, having picked up 19 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 5.52. The ace leg-spinner is crucial for his side in their previous game against New Zealand, as he claimed a three-wicket haul.