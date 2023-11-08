Journalist Mithila Farzana appointed as director of foreign ministry

Journalist and presenter Mithila Farzana has been given two-year contractual appointment to the post of director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a circular in this regard on Wednesday.

The circular states that Mobasshira Farzana Mithila has been appointed to the post of director/counselor (Grade-5) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for two years on contractual basis from the date of joining on condition of leaving working relations with other organisations.

The circular was signed by Dr Ashraful Alam, joint secretary of the Contract and Foreign Appointment Department, Ministry of Public Administration.