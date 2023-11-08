England thrash Netherlands by 160 runs

Ben Stokes’ maiden World Cup hundred lead struggling champions England to clinch a 160-run win in their bottom of the table clash against the Netherlands in the 40th match of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Ben Stokes’ first-ever World Cup century and three-wicket hauls from Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid helped England secure a 160-run win over the Netherlands.

The victory temporarily pushes England to seventh place and they are now right in the middle of the race for a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

After opting to bat, England posted 339 for 9 and then returned to bowl out the Dutch for 179 runs in 37.2 overs to keep their Championships Trophy qualification hopes alive.

England suffered a middle-order collapse yet again but this time, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes saved them. Woakes scored 51 while Stokes smashed an 84-ball 108.

In reply, Teja Nidamanuru (41 not out) was the top scorer, while Wesley Barresi (37), Sybrand Engelbrecht (33), Scott Edwards (38) failed to capitalise on the starts.