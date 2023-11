Thirteen arson attacks have been reported across the country from 6am on Wednesday to 9am on Thursday during the ongoing 48-hour blockade.

Of these, five arson attacks were reported in Dhaka City Corporation areas, three in Gazipur, one in Khagrachhari, one in Bogura, two in Barishal and Barguna, and one in Noakhali, said Talha Bin Jasim, station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense’s media cell.

A total of seven buses, four covered vans, and two trucks were burned during this period.