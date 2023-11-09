Last day of 48-hr blockade underway with regular traffic movement

The second and last day of the countrywide 48-hour blockade of the main opposition BNP, Jamaat and like-minded parties, is underway with normal presence of public transport on roads.

The blockade will end at 6 am on Friday.

Rickshaws and CNG-run autorickshaws are dominating on the Dhaka streets while a few private vehicles are seen plying the streets.

Guardians were seen rushing their children to respective schools safely as final exams are starting in many educational institutions.

Meanwhile, number of office-goers are seen on the roads as today is the last working day of the week.