Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has requested BNP and other political parties to participate in the 12th national election.

Obaidul Quader said, “We do not want to go to power alone. Want to fight with everyone, want everyone’s participation in the election. But, no scope to overlook the constitution.

He said these at a press conference held on Thursday, a day after the announcement of polls schedule.

“There is still time. We (the government party) request, come to the election, will not be a barrier to anyone. The election door is still open for BNP, if BNP changes its mind. We welcome everyone,” said Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister.

Obaidul Quader said, ‘Once, the Election Commission was under the office of the Prime Minister. But today, the Election Commission is independent. Who gave this independence to the election commission? Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.”