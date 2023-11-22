Upaban Express set on fire in Sylhet

A group of miscreants set fire to a coach of the intercity Upaban Express, which was standing at Sylhet railway station.

The incident took place around 9:30pm on Wednesday.

Sylhet Fire Service Deputy Director Moniruzzaman confirmed the matter to the Dhaka Tribune.

“Two units of the fire service went to the spot after the train compartment was set on fire,” he said.

Firefighters were trying to douse the fire until the report was filed at 10pm.

However, no damage was reported, he said.

According to the fire service, a total of 197 arson attacks were reported across the country between October 28 and Monday across the country.

Out of 197 arson attacks across the country, 132 attacks were reported in Dhaka division including in Dhaka city, 22 in Chittagong, 24 in Rajshahi, seven in Barisal, seven in Rangpur, two in Khulna, two in Mymensingh division, one in Sylhet division.

According to the statistics, the highest, 29, arson attacks were carried out on October 28.

While most of the arson violence occurred in areas under the two Dhaka city corporations, the Fire Service says it did not receive any such report in 30 districts.

A total of 1,888 members of 341 firefighting units worked to douse the fire across the country during this period.

On 28 October, both the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami called rallies in the capital which were marred by violence.

Many vehicles were torched and two people died, including a police constable.