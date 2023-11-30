Voter turnout will be huge on January 7 : FM Momen

A huge number of votes will be cast in the January 7 elections, which will bring about the acceptance of the polls, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Wednesday.

The ruling Awami League has nominated Dr Momen as their candidate for the Sylhet-1 seat.

Speaking to reporters after submitting his nomination papers at the district returning officer’s office, the minister said: “There will be a huge number of votes in this election, which will make the parliamentary polls fair and acceptable.”

He also said the BNP is setting a bad example by setting fires in the dark. But this will not affect the elections, he added.

Dr Momen defeated BNP’s Khandeker Abdul Moqtadir in the 2018 polls. He is the younger brother of former finance minister AMA Muhith, a two-time member of parliament from the same constituency.