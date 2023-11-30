Ayurvedic remedies for heartburn

We’ve all experienced dyspepsia or heartburn—the sudden burning sensation at the back of the chest, acid reflux, and the discomfort of stomach cramps. Our stomach secretes digestive acids to break down food; however, in cases where the sphincter relaxes, acid can backflow through the esophagus.

Issues like acid reflux or gastritis often stem from the consumption of highly spicy, rich, and oily foods, excessive alcohol intake, or even stress. Acid reflux can lead to bloating and a sour taste in the mouth. While modern medicine neutralizes acid with antacids, Ayurveda aims to resolve and balance the Pitta dosha responsible for hyperacidity. Here are some Ayurvedic remedies that can bring relief from this discomfort.

Hing (Asafoetida)

A half teaspoon of hing, when mixed with warm water, can relieve acid reflux pain. Hing’s anti-flatulent property helps alleviate the effects of excessive gas. For prolonged relief, you can even rub warm oil mixed with a bit of hing on your stomach.

Jeera Water (Cumin Water)

A common Ayurvedic remedy for acid reflux and heartburn, jeera water can alleviate discomfort and pain and help expel excess gas. Cumin aldehyde, present in cumin, activates the digestion process by triggering salivary glands. Having jeera water on an empty stomach daily aids digestion.

Amla (Indian Gooseberry)

Rich in anti-inflammatory properties, amla helps balance the pitta dosha, responsible for stomach cramps, acid reflux, and heartburn. Chew raw amla or consume it as amla juice.

Ginger

A potent ingredient in Ayurveda, ginger provides relief from instant gas buildup and reflux. You can have ginger water every morning for digestion or opt for readily available ginger tablets. Powdered ginger is another option.

Lime Juice and Baking Powder

Mix lime juice with half a teaspoon of baking soda and water, consuming it after your meal. This acts as an antacid by neutralizing stomach acid. Baking soda reacts with citric acid in lemons to create sodium citrate, balancing stomach pH.

If problems persist, consult your medical representative to determine the underlying cause. Exploring the benefits of these Ayurvedic remedies can enhance your digestive well-being.