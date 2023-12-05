I’m not that kind of person: Hathuru says over ‘slapping’ Nasum

An allegation arose against Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha that he had slapped spinner Nasum Ahmed during the World Cup held in India.

None from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) spoke about the matter after the issue came to light. However, coach Hathurusingha was questioned over the allegation during the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Denying the allegation, Hathurusingha said that was a false slander against him because a person someone like him cannot do that kind of deed.

“The people who know me a little bit can understand I am not that kind of person to do this (to slap someone),” he said.

Hathuru expressed his anger over publishing some news on the issue. He said, “The quality of your media is too low.”

After that, he was questioned directly – “Did you really slap Nasum?” Hathuru replied to that expressing his anger and said, “Have you gone mad!”

After that, he pronounced some words like “Rubbish” and “Bullshit” and said, “I do not know what happened on that day. You would rather ask them who were present there at that time.”