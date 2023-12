A BRTC staff bus of Agrani Bank was set on fire in the capital’s Khilgaon area on Wednesday morning, when the opposition parties’ 48-hour blockade for the 10th phase is underway.

Receiving information, two fire-fighting units went to Khilgaon Taltola area. But before their reaching, locals managed to douse the fire, said Fire Service Headquarters acting official (media cell) Md Shahjahan Shikder.

At about 8:30am, miscreants set fire to the bus of Agrani Bank, he added.