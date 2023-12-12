Habiganj BNP-police clash : 90 BNP men sued

Police have filed a case against about 90 activists of BNP in connection with a clash between police at Shaestanagar in Habiganj town.

Habiganj Sadar Police Station sub-inspector Joy Pal filed the case as the plaintiff on Monday night under the Police Assault and Explosives Act.

In the case, the names of 46 people have been mentioned with Syed Mushfiq Ahmed, the convener of the District Swechasebak Dal, as the main accused. Around 40-50 people have been kept unidentified in the case.

Habiganj Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge Ajay Chandra Dev confirmed the matter and said that no one has been arrested in the incident but drive is underway.

According to the police a clash took place between the police and BNP activists during a human chain on the occasion of International Human Rights Day on Sunday. More than 150 activists of BNP including police, journalists were injured.