President approves EC’s request for army deployment during polls

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Sunday agreed to the deployment of the army to ensure that the upcoming parliamentary election is conducted freely and fairly.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal met with President Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban in the morning, formally requesting the deployment of the army. The president subsequently approved the request, reports UNB.

President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin said in a media briefing that during the meeting, the chief election commissioner made a formal request to deploy the army to assist the civil administration in order to conduct the upcoming parliamentary election in a fair and peaceful manner.

Agreeing to the Election Commission’s request to deploy the army to maintain law and order and ensure a fair environment before and after the election, the president said that the date and time of the army deployment will be announced after discussion with all parties concerned.

Besides, during the meeting, the CEC informed the president about the overall preparations of the Election Commission for the upcoming national election.

Expressing satisfaction with the overall preparation of the commission, President Shahabuddin assured that he would provide all necessary cooperation to make the election fair and peaceful.

The president hoped that a fair and free election would be held in the country with the cooperation of all. Secretaries of the president’s office were also present at this time.