BNP’s dawn-to-dusk hartal underway

A daylong hartal, called by BNP and like-minded opposition parties, is underway across the country on Tuesday.

They called the hartal to protest the Election Commission’s announced schedule for the next national election under the Awami League-led government.

It is the fourth hartal by the opposition parties since October 29, along with eleven blockades, as part of their anti-government movement.

Today’s hartal began at 6am and will end at 6 pm.

Despite fear of arson attacks, a number of vehicles, including public transport, were seen plying Dhaka streets.

On Saturday, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the hartal.