Hartal, blockaders set fire to train: DMP Commissioner

Hartal-blockade supporters were responsible for setting fire to the ‘Mohanganj Express’ train in Tejgaon in the capital early Tuesday, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman.

“We suspect that the supporters of hartal-blockade, are involved in this sabotage. Those who are behind this crime, will not go unpunished. We are trying to identify and arrest those who torched the train.”

The DMP Chief made these comments while briefing journalists after visiting the train sabotage injured at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at noon.

“They have sabotaged trains like this before.”

Around 5am, arsonists set fire to ‘Mohanganj Express’ train while it was crossing Tejgaon, leaving four persons, including a woman and her three-year-old son.

The deceased were Nadira Akter Poppy, 35, and her son Md Yasin.

The train was moving towards Dhaka from Netrakona. Three coaches were damaged in the fire.

The fire incident happened just one hour before the beginning of the opposition parties’ daylong hartal.

The bodies do not need post-mortem as it can be seen they died in the fire. As it is a railway matter, a case will be filed in Kamalapur Railway police station, DMP Commissioner added.