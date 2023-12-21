Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan ‘joins’ police

Pakistani prodigious turner of the ball Shadab Khan holds several feats under his belt and the all-rounder now earned the honorary rank of goodwill ambassador of Punjab Police.

As Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and others made headlines for having rare ranks, the latest to join from national squad is Shadab Khan – the flamboyant player who is named among the top players.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar and Additional IG Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry conferred the badges to Khan during a ceremony at the Central Police Office, reports Pakistan Observer.

Shadab was all smiles at the event as he called it an honour for him. The 25-year-old pledged to play his maximum role to make justice with the honourary rank of DSP. He also confirmed his availability to Punjab Police.

Punjab’s top cop Dr Usman said athletes from different sports had been affiliated with police in the past, as he welcomed Shadab to law enforcement.

Following the ceremony, police officials took Shadab on a visit to various sections of the Central Police Office and gave him a briefing about their modus operandi.

For the unversed, Shadab has been rested for New Zealand tour T20I series in wake of an injury he suffered during the recently concluded National T20 Cup.