‘We’re neither in grand alliance, nor share seats’: GM Quader

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader has claimed that neither his party is in the grand alliance, nor they had shared seats with the ruling Awami League.

Many people think about them wrongly, but he called upon the countrymen not to believe anything wrong about them. He also said JaPa would win in many constituencies if the election is free, fair and impartial.

GM Quader was speaking at a workers’ meeting at Rangpur-3 constituency (City Corporation-Sadar) on Saturday (December 23) morning. This is for the first time that the JaPa Chairman has come in Rangpur after the announcement of election schedule.

Addressing the party leaders and workers, GM Quader said: “We are not in the grand alliance. We were in the past, but not now. Because of it, many think of us wrongly. We didn’t share our seats, and withdrew our candidates. We have been discussing for ensuring a free and fair election.”

The JaPa chairman said they have faith in the Election Commission. “We will be able to bag many seats if the election becomes free, fair and impartial.”

Explaining the reasons behind remaining silent for a long time, he said: “We have remained silent for a long time. The time when election schedule was announced was very important for me and my party. Any wrong step would push me and my party into the gorge.”

Regarding JaPa’s decision to take part part in the election, he said Awami League doesn’t have any risk of losing power. “It’s important to remain in parliament. Because of it, we have decided to join the election.”

“You know, the main reason behind our organisation weakness is the conspiracy to break the party. Instability was pushed into our party. Because of it, we could not take many decisions,” he said.

JaPa Chairman said a major party like BNP didn’t join the election. They have been on one-point movement. Movement is going on in the country though vehicles are plying on roads, and people are passing their days in normalcy though there is an anxiety among people. “Bangladesh is now passing through a critical situation.”

The workers’ meeting was also addressed by JaPa co-chairman and Rangpur City mayor Mostafizar Rahman Mostofa, District JaPa member secretary Abdur Razzaque, and City general secretary SM Yasir.

Earlier, GM Quader launched his election campaign through offering fateha at JaPa founder and former president Hossain Muhammad Ershad’s grave. Then he offered fateha at his parents’ graves and Maulana Keramat (R) mazar. He also offered nafal prayer there.