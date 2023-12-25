EC to hold meeting with diplomats Jan 4 on poll progress

The Election Commission (EC) will hold a meeting with the heads of embassies and missions in Bangladesh and the resident representative of UNDP on January 4 to update them about the progress of upcoming national election.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal will hold a briefing at a hotel on Dhaka at 3pm on the day, reads a letter sent by EC Secretariat Director for Public Relations Shariful Alam.

The letter also requested the foreign secretary to take necessary measures to invite the mentioned diplomats and ensure their presence.

About 250 foreign and 20,000 local observers have applied to monitor the vote.

The Awami League and 26 other registered political parties will contest the 12th parliamentary election slated for January 7, while 15, including the BNP, boycott it.