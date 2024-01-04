Shamsher Mubin show-caused for breaching polls code

The election inquiry committee has served show-caused notice to Shamsher Mubin Chowdhury, a Trinamool BNP candidate for the Sylhet-6 constituency, for violating the electoral code of conduct.

Al Asad Md Mahmudul Islam, chairman of the electoral inquiry committee formed for Sylhet-6 constituency, issued the notice asking Mubin or his representative to submit a written response to the inquiry committee office by 4pm on Friday (January 5).

The notice said Shamsher Mubin gave a donation attending a waz mahfil (religious gathering) organised by the Intezamia Committee in Shiteshwar village of Ward No. 7 of Badeshwar Union of Golapganj Thana on Tuesday (January 2).

It stated that the complainant has presented a video of the event aired on Facebook live, as digital evidence, to the inquiry committee.

The letter mentioned that the act of Shamsher Mubin is a clear violation of Rule No. 3 of the Rules of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections, 2008.

Shamsher Mubin Chowdhury is contesting in the Sylhet-6 constituency in the 12th parliamentary election with the symbol of ‘golden scale’.