Sheikh Hasina does not care about threat from foreign powers: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said and their party chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not care about visa policy or any foreign sanction.

“Sheikh Hasina does not care about threat or warning from any foreign power. She is only afraid of God. She loves the people of Bangladesh,” he said while addressing an event marking the 76th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Chhatra League at Dhaka University, reports UNB.

The country will run well if good people are elected, otherwise misrule is inevitable, he added.

“Tarique Rahman has ordered to create panic by exploding bombs. This BNP has to be shown the red card forever,” he also said.

BCL President Saddam Hussain presided over the function while BCL General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan conducted it.

The programme began with hoisting of the national and the party flags. A cultural programme was also held. Later, a colorful procession was brought out with former and current BCL leaders.