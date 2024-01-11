Khaleda returns home from hospital after 5 months

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was finally discharged from hospital around 5pm on Thursday, five months after of her treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

Party’s media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan said she is on her way back to her Gulshan residence.

He said Khaleda was admitted to the hospital on August 9, 2023 and has been treated for various health complications.

Meanwhile, Khaleda Zia’s personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain said, “The physical condition of the leader is now much more stable”.

He said members of Zia’s medical board reviewed her overall condition and took the decision to discharge her as she is now stable.