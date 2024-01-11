Farmer hacked to death in Habiganj

A farmer was reportedly hacked to death by miscreants in Habiganj’s Lakhai upazila on Thursday.

The victim Budhlal Das, 42, was a resident of Helarkandi village under Bulla union of the upazila.

According to police and locals, Budhlal Das went to a musical programme neighboring village of Barakandi on Wednesday night (January 10). On his way back from there early Thursday, he was hacked to death by some miscreants in a Haor near Bharpurni village.

In the morning, police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Pramud Lal Das, cousin of the victim Budhlal Das, said, ”Budhlal Das had a quarrel with some people of the village recently over a trivial incident. He may have been killed because of that incident.”

Lakhai Police Station inspector (Investigation) Champak Dham said, “Police have identified the killers. They will be arrested soon.”