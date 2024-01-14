Child killed being crushed under easybike in Sunamganj

An 8-year-old child was killed after being crushed under the wheels of an easybike at Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj district on Saturday noon.

The accident took place at around 12pm in Kurikahania village under Paikurati union of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Emon Mia, 8, son of Faruk Mia, a resident of the aforesaid village.

According to locals, Emon along with his family members were traveling on the battery-run easybike. On the way, Emon fell under the wheels of the vehicle when the easybike was climbing a bridge in the area. He died on the spot.

Dharmapasha Police Station officer-in-charge Shamsuddoha confirmed the matter adding that locals apprehended the easybike, however, the driver managed to flee the scene.

A case was filed with the police station in this regard and police are trying to arrest the driver, added the OC.