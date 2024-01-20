Shahadat, Zadran power Chattogram to seal 7-wicket win over Sylhet

Shahadat Hossain Dipu and Najibullah Zadran propelled Chattogram Challengers to a seven-wicket victory over Sylhet Strikers in the second game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Both batters smashed fifties while making a titanic 121-run unbeaten stand as the overtook the target keeping nine balls in hand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur in Friday.

In reply to 177, Shahadat smashed four sixes and as many fours for his unbeaten 39-ball 57, while Zadran put away five maximums and three boundaries in his unbeaten 30-ball 61-run knock after opener Avishka Fernando got his side off to a brisk start with a 23-ball 39.

Earlier, Sylhet Strikers posted 177 runs before Chattogram Challengers with the bat of Zakir Hasan and Mohammad Mithun.

Being asked to bat, Mohammad Mithun, 40 from 28, and Najmul Hossain Shanto, 36 from 30, provided decent start adding 67 runs between them.

Zakir Hasan then came into the crease and joined Mithun after Shanto departed. While hitting an unbeaten knock of 70 runs from 43 balls, the left-handed batter made couple of stands along with Mithun and Harry Tector, 26 from 20, bring the team to a comfortable position.

Nihaduzzaman and Curtis Campher became the successful bowlers from Chattogram as both of them got one wicket.

Playing XIs

Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Harry Tector, Mohammad Mithun(w), Ben Cutting, Zakir Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Benny Howell, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nazmul Islam, Richard Ngarava.

Chattogram Challengers: Avishka Fernando, Tanzid Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Imran Uzzaman(w), Shuvagata Hom(c), Curtis Campher, Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan.