Stone importing starts in Sylhet

All land ports and land customs stations of Sylhet division were closed for stone import for 23 days from last January 7.

On Tuesday (January 30) morning, in a joint exchange meeting with the leaders of all land ports and land customs stations and the Commissioner of Customs Excise and VAT Sylhet Commissionerate, it was unanimously decided to start the import of stones from January 31.

The former president of Sylhet Coal Importer Group was present at the meeting at the customs office in the suburbs of Sylhet city. Emdad Hossain, President of Sylhet District Stone Importer Group and Vice President of Sylhet Chamber. Atik Hossain, Finance Secretary Joydev Chakraborty, President of Tamabil Stone, Limestone and Coal Importers Group. Liakat Hossain, General Secretary Sarwar Hossain Chedu, Vice President of Bholaganj Stone Importers Group.

Bashir Ahmad, General Secretary Mojibur Rahman Mintu, President of Chatak Limestone Importers and Suppliers Group and Director of Sunamganj Chamber Ahmed Shakhayat Salim Chowdhury, General Secretary Arun Das, Manmohan Pal Motish of Tahirpur Coal Importer Group, Sunil Pal Chowdhury, Md. Khasrul Alam, former chairman of Tahirpur Upazila Anisul Haque, Shaheen Chowdhury, Sylhet District Stone Importer Group Executive Member. Shah Alam, Shaheen Ahmad, Altaf Hossain also attend here.