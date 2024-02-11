MBBS pass rate 47.83%

The MBBS admission test results for 2023-24 academic sessions has been announced. The pass rate is 47.83 per cent.

A total of 49,923 students were passed in the admission test exam which was held on Friday (February 9).

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen announced the result on Sunday afternoon.

Tanjeem Muntaka Shorba secured first place getting 92.5 marks.

Students will be able to get their results through the DGHS website: result.dghs.gov.bd/mbbs using their roll numbers.

The MBBS admission test is a 100 marks exam where each question is worth 1 mark, and 0.25 marks are deducted for each wrong answer. Only students who score more than 40 out of 100 are considered to have passed the exam.

Total 1,0,4374 candidates fought against 11,675 seats of 104 medical colleges across the country.