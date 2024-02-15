Six policemen injured in Sylhet road accident

During a routine vehicle inspection at the Sylhet-Sunamganj road of Temukhi in Sylhet, six policemen sustained injuries as a bus hit them on early Thursday.

The incident occurred as the officers were operating a check-post established to enhance road safety measures.

The injured officers include Azbahar Ali Sheikh, additional DIG and deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police; Kawsar Dastagir, additional deputy commissioner; Zahurul Islam, assistant commissioner of Airport Police Station; SM Nunu Mia, officer-in-charge of Airport Police Station; Rezul Karim, assistant sub-inspector; and driver Nayek Habibur Rahman.

According to Zakir Hossain, commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, the accident happened at about 6:00am when a Real Coach bus from Sunamganj, while undergoing checks, struck the policemen, causing various degrees of injuries.

The victims received immediate medical attention at a local hospital, with Azbahar Ali Sheikh being admitted to the intensive care unit for further treatment.

Police arrested the bus supervisor and seized the vehicle while the bus driver managed to escape scene.

Police are trying to arrest the driver.