LGRD Minister inaugurates Material Recovery Facility in Sylhet

A Material Recovery Facility for municipal solid waste and plastic waste segregation has been installed in Sylhet at a cost of Tk15.30 crore for sustainable management of plastic waste of the Sylhet City Corporation (SCC).

The plant was inaugurated on Saturday at Sylhet’s Lalmatia Dumping Ground by the Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Md. Tajul Islam, MP.

Dr AK Abdul Momen, MP, Sylhet 1, Habibur Rahman Habib, MP, Sylhet-3, Muhammad Ibrahim, Local Government Division Secretary, Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, Mayor, SCC, Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, CEO, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited were present along with other officials of both the organizations.

This is the first and one of its kind municipal solid waste and plastic waste segregation plant in the country which has been installed through a joint initiative of Sylhet City Corporation and LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited.

Automatic segregation of non-biodegradable plastic products will be possible through this plant which are harmful to the environment.

SCC hopes that Sylhet city will be freed from municipal solid waste and plastic waste due to the launch of this plant.

The Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives thanked SCC and LafargeHolcim and said: “Sustainable management of plastic waste is our enduring challenge. The whole world has taken various sustainable measures to meet this challenge. Bangladesh government is also working to reduce plastic pollution by taking various short and long term projects at the government level.”

The Mayor of Sylhet City Corporation said: “One of my goals is to transform Sylhet City into a plastic free city. We are working with LafargeHolcim for this purpose.”

The Chief Executive Officer of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh mentioning the day as a milestone said: “LafargeHolcim is co-processing different types of hazardous and non-hazardous products in a sustainable manner in the only integrated cement plant of the country. We are going to start co-processing Sylhet City Corporation’s plastic wastes using our facility. Earlier we worked together in the experimental phase.”

“Currently, the amount of waste is doubling every ten years. It is a big challenge for our country. A major portion of this waste is plastic, which is extremely harmful to the environment. According to a report of 2021, a person in Bangladesh uses 9 kg of plastic products every year. If the population of 17 crore is calculated, the total amount of plastic products used is more than 16 lakh tons which is returned to the environment. The only way to get rid of this is to manage these plastic products in a sustainable way,” he added.