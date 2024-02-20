2-day book fair begins in Moulvibazar’s Kamalganj

A two-day book fair began on the premises of Shaheed Minar at Kamalganj upazila headquarters in Moulvibazar district on the occasion of International Mother Language Day.

Kamalganj upazila nirbahi officer Joynal Abedin inaugurated the fair, organised by the upazila administration, on Tuesday afternoon in this regard.

Upazila anti-corruption committee president Imtiaz Ahmed Bulbul, Kamaganj municipality mayor Md Jewel Ahmed, upazila parishad mohila vice-chairman Bilkis Begum, writer and researcher Ahmed Siraj, Abdul Gafur Chowdhury Mohila College principal Md Helal Uddin and other distinguished persons were present at that time.

A total of 20 stalls from different institutions were set up for the book fair.