Raids on hospitals countrywide begins Feb 27: Health minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Samanta Lal Sen has said zero tolerance policy will be followed for child deaths due to negligence of hospital authorities and doctors.

He also said raids to supervise the management of hospitals across the country will begin from February 27.

The minister said this campaign is not only against private hospitals, but against any hospital that does not follow rules.The health minister told this during a press briefing at the conference room of the health ministry in the capital on Sunday.

He said the prime minister has directed to take action against those who are found guilty in the health sector. So the ‘Zero tolerance policy’ will be followed against the hospitals and clinic for violating rules.

Regarding the recent deaths of three people, including the death of two children who died during circumcision procedures, the minister said that the health ministry has formed a three-member committee to investigate the deaths..

If heath centres found guilty, strict action will be taken against those and all measures will be taken to ensure strict punishment for the culprits so that no other organisation dares to neglect such a serious responsibility in the future, he said.

He mentioned that hospitals will not be allowed to continue operation if they lack necessary arrangements for treatment. He affirmed that only qualified individuals would be permitted to work in these facilities.

In response to the closure of 1,027 illegal clinics, the health minister stressed the importance of monitoring these institutions, ensuring they adhere to regulations, and verifying whether activities continue inside after closure.