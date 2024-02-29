2nd-day Dhaka Bar election underway

Today is the last day of the two-day election of Dhaka Bar Association.

The balloting began at 9am and will go on till 5pm with one hour recess from 1pm to 2pm.

After that, the result will be announced.

Earlier on Wednesday, the voting was held from 9am-5pm. A total of 4,230 voters cast their votes on the first day.

Total 30,121 are the members of Dhaka Bar Association. Of them, 21,137 lawyers are able to cast their votes in the polls.

Abdur Rahman Hawlader and Md Anwar Shahadat are contesting for the posts of president and general secretary respectively from White Panel, while Khorshed Miah Alam and Sayed Nazrul Islam are vying for the posts from Blue Panel.

Senior lawyer Mokhlesur Rahman has been made Chief Election Commissioner.