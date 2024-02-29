BNP leader Alal barred from going India

BNP joint secretary genera Moazzem Hossain Alal was barred at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka from going India on Thursday.

Around 11am, immigration department kept him sitting keeping his passport and importnat papers in their custody, said the BNP leader’s personal secretary Jahangir Hawlader.

He said Moazzem Hossain Alal has been suffering from kidney problem for a long time. He was supposed to go to Chennai long ago for routine checkup. But could not go, because he was in prison for more than three and a half months.

Alal was released from Gazipur’s Kashimpur jail on February 21.

Today, he alongwith his wife Sayed Nasima Ferdous was scheduled to go to India. But they were barred at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Though, Moazzem Hossain Alal has no bar to going abroad as per the top court order, he is being harrasing, Jahangir Hawlader added.